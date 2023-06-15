Microsoft now sells Surface replacement parts for DIY repairs

Microsoft’s Surface line has had its ups and downs — remember the Surface RT? Me neither — but it’s generally well-regarded as solid hardware with some great aesthetics. One thing it hasn’t always excelled at is repairability. Microsoft is hoping to change that with its latest offering: repair parts for tablets and laptops coming directly from the source.

The official Microsoft Store now offers a variety of replacement parts for all of its recent devices. Here’s a full list of current models, though not every component for every device is on offer:

Surface Pro 7, 8, and 9

Surface Pro X

Surface Go 3

Surface Laptop 3, 4, and 5

Surface Laptop Go 2,

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Studio 2+

The parts on offer are focused on the most commonly broken or worn-out components, like screens, batteries, I/O ports, and keyboards. But there are also more advanced components (which require a little more skill to replace), like a full fan and heat pipe assembly. Each store listing comes with links to the relevant repair manual, so all you need to supply is the tools.

Microsoft joins a growing number of electronics makers that are embracing DIY and right-to-repair enthusiasts. Logitech, Samsung, and Google have all partnered with iFixit to sell repair parts and kits directly to consumers, and even Apple has created a Self Service Repair program that supplies tools and components for some common repairs. The Framework Laptop, designed from the ground up for every major component to be easily repaired or even upgraded, is an alternative for consumers who want to go all-in on sustainable electronics.