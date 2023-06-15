Amazon’s pixel-packed 4K Fire TV is just $260 right now

Smart TVs are the bomb.com. I know that’s kind of a blanket statement, but having owned one for a number of years, I can definitely vouch for it. I haven’t had cable in a long time, so I rely on various streaming services for my nightly entertainment. My smart TV makes it super easy to access Hulu, Disney +, Netflix, and so on. If you’re in the market for a TV with streaming capabilities built in, you’re in luck: Amazon’s currently selling its Fire TV (43-inch) for $259.99, which is 30 percent off of the original $369.99.

This 43-inch TV features 4K with HDR 10, which means it’s chock-full of vivid, bright pixels. You can also control your TV and compatible soundbar with the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote. It will launch or find content for you as well as updating you on the latest sports scores. There’s also four HDMI inputs, which is perfect for when you want to hook up to your gaming consoles and whatnot. Plus, according to Amazon buyers, it’s a great smart TV for the price and it’s easy to assemble.

This is a killer price for a 43-inch 4K smart TV. Don’t miss out.

Get the Amazon Fire TV for $259.99 at Amazon