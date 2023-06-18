10TB of cloud storage is just $70 during our Flash Sale

In the digital age, we’re all bound to run out of space on our smartphones, tablets, and laptops eventually. That’s why cloud storage is so crucial. Unfortunately, it can also be an irritating monthly expense. So, why not pay it all upfront?

During our Flash Sale, we’re offering a special discount on a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive cloud storage. June 16th through June 20th,, you can get 10TB of space for an extra $20 off our already discounted price at just $69.97.

Prism Drive is an intuitive cloud storage provider that lets you upload any file (with a size limit of 10GB) and access your vault from any device. The drag-and-drop interface makes it easy to organize your files and folders, while file previews let you take a peek at popular file types inline without having to download them to your device first. If you do need to share something, Prism Drive allows you to create shareable links to send to friends and colleagues.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, Prism Drive offers 10TB of storage, unlimited shared traffic, password-protected sharing, zero-knowledge encryption, and full compliance with privacy laws.

Keep your digital life organized and secure. June 16th through June 20th, you can get a lifetime subscription to Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage for 97% off $2,490 at just $69.97 — best price on the web.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (10TB) – $69.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.