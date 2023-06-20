Home / Accessories
Nab this wired SteelSeries gaming mouse for just $10

You can't get a better deal than this.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jun 20, 2023 7:47 am PDT
SteelSeries Rival 3 Gaming Mouse
When it comes to gaming, a solid mouse can make a massive impact, regardless of the types of games you play. If you’re on the hunt for one, you’re in luck, as we’ve got a crazy awesome deal on tap for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the SteelSeries Rival 3 wired gaming mouse for just $9.98, which is a whopping 67 percent off of the original $29.99. It’s a fantastic starter mouse if you’re new to the world of gaming mice.

The SteelSeries Rival 3 features six programmable buttons, a maximum CPI of 8,500, and RGB lighting. CPI stands for counts-per-inch and refers to the sensitivity of a mouse. The 8,500 isn’t the fastest number we’ve ever seen, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as a hyper-responsive mouse can be difficult to control if you’re not accustomed to it. The Rival 3 is also made of high-grade polymer, which means it should be plenty durable. According to Amazon buyers, it’s a good option for MMO players because of the side buttons.

This is a phenomenal deal. I mean, you really can’t beat the ridiculously low price of $9.98. Get it now.

