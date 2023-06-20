Update your Asus Wi-Fi router right now

If you’ve dropped a pretty penny on a gaming-grade Wi-Fi router from Asus (or just one of its more expensive models), you need to update the firmware right away. That’s according to a security bulletin from Asus itself, which says that older firmware contains critical vulnerabilities. Routers from the Republic of Gamers GT and GS series, the cheaper TUF and RT series, and the ZenWiFi mesh systems are affected.

According to Bleeping Computer, there are two vulnerabilities patched in the latest router firmware, both of which could be used to gain arbitrary code execution. In layman’s terms, it’s possible for attackers to run custom firmware or even small software apps on unpatched routers, leading to all sorts of nasty issues, the most immediate being the ability to remotely monitor your web traffic.

The Asus routers impacted by the issue are as follows:

GT6

GT-AXE16000

GT-AXE11000 PRO

GT-AXE11000

GT-AX6000

GT-AX11000

GS-AX5400

GS-AX3000

ZenWiFi XT9

ZenWiFi XT8

ZenWiFi XT8_V2

RT-AX86U PRO

RT-AX86U

RT-AX86S

RT-AX82U

RT-AX58U

RT-AX3000

TUF-AX6000

TUF-AX5400

Basically, if your router looks like it could be an alien mothership, you should update the firmware. For pretty much all of them, you can update the firmware via the web-based management interface (which you probably haven’t touched since you set the thing up two years ago). Some models also allow you to update via a Windows and/or phone app. Check the support documentation for your specific model for instructions.