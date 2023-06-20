Make a detailed list of your installed programs with this free PC tool

Uninstall View is a great free tool that’s actually used to uninstall programs (hence the name). But since it first offers a complete list of all your installed software, complete with detailed information about its installation, it’s also a great information tool.

After starting Uninstall View, press Ctrl + A to select all entries in the list. Then click on the disk symbol to save the information. Boom! You’re done.

The freeware Uninstall View by Nirsofer lists all installed programs for you. This list can be saved, including information such as the version number and installation path. IDG

The key advantage of using Uninstall View for this: The saved list also contains the exact program version as well as the file location of each program on your PC. If you’re moving or reinstalling your Windows build, Uninstall View’s saved lists make it quick and easy to repopulate your PC.

