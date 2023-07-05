Smart free software lets you search Windows faster

Are you tired of the Windows search function? Sure, it’s okay and it’s able to find most things when the indexing hasn’t gotten stuck sorting for a needle in a haystack. But it’s constantly indexing, which can make searching feel like it takes forever.

It can be useful when trying to find content in files. So, for example, if you need to search for all docs containing a certain word or even the contents of zip files, the Windows search is actually useful.

But what about those times when you just need to find a file with a certain name or words in the file name? Thankfully, there’s a lightning-fast alternative. Everything is a free program that is so fast at locating what you’re looking for that you barely have time to press search before you have your results. While it may only search by file name, it does so brilliantly and can save you a lot of time and hassle—you can actually search inside files, but without prior indexing it’s extremely slow.

Download the version of Everything that suits your computer at www.voidtools.com. Install the program—the default choices will work just fine. Whenever you need to find a file quickly, launch the program—you may want to create a shortcut on the Desktop to make this easier. Type your keyword or part of it in the search field and press Enter. It’s really that quick and easy. Additionally, if you need to search for a specific type of file, such as films, you can choose from the Search menu.

