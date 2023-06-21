Home / Accessories
Score this gaming keyboard and mouse combo for just $20

This is an epic deal.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jun 21, 2023 8:17 am PDT
If you’re new to the world of gaming, we’ve got something of a starter pack on tap for you today. Walmart’s currently selling the Shipadoo gaming keyboard and mouse for just $19.99, which is a savings of $26. That’s a ridiculous deal right there and one that you scoop up immediately. The keyboard features anti-ghosting keys as well as a spill-resistant design and the mouse, according to Walmart buyers, is lightweight and a good value for the money. You really can’t go wrong with this deal, especially for $20.

The keyboard has a mechanical feel to it, which means you can expect quicker response times. The ABS keycaps are made of copolymer plastic and are considered to be quite durable and resistant. The foldable feet also allows you to adjust the angle of the keyboard. The stair-up keycap design makes it more ergonomic to use as well. Finally, the mouse and keyboard both have RGB lighting. This is a fun bit of flair, especially if you’re looking to add a pop of color to desk space.

This is a phenomenal deal. You best grab it now before it’s gone.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

