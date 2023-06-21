Score this gaming keyboard and mouse combo for just $20

If you’re new to the world of gaming, we’ve got something of a starter pack on tap for you today. Walmart’s currently selling the Shipadoo gaming keyboard and mouse for just $19.99, which is a savings of $26. That’s a ridiculous deal right there and one that you scoop up immediately. The keyboard features anti-ghosting keys as well as a spill-resistant design and the mouse, according to Walmart buyers, is lightweight and a good value for the money. You really can’t go wrong with this deal, especially for $20.

The keyboard has a mechanical feel to it, which means you can expect quicker response times. The ABS keycaps are made of copolymer plastic and are considered to be quite durable and resistant. The foldable feet also allows you to adjust the angle of the keyboard. The stair-up keycap design makes it more ergonomic to use as well. Finally, the mouse and keyboard both have RGB lighting. This is a fun bit of flair, especially if you’re looking to add a pop of color to desk space.

This is a phenomenal deal. You best grab it now before it’s gone.

Get the Shipadoo gaming keyboard and mouse combo for $19.99 at Walmart