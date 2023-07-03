I love my Kindle even more than my iPhone. 4 reasons why

As someone who works in the tech field, I have a lot of gadgets hanging around the house. While I enjoy playing around with my custom-built theremin (yes it’s a real thing) or my embarrassingly decrepit iPhone, there’s one gadget that I always seem to reach for: my Kindle.

I’m a voracious reader, always have been, always will be. Not only does my e-reader hold hundreds of books, but it’s also portable and (mostly) distraction-free! It’s my most cherished possession, and it’s something I use on a day-to-day basis. Just consider…

Oodles and oodles of books

Henry Burrell / Foundry

Having previously worked in the traditional publishing industry, I know many folks may balk at my positive opinions on electronic books. While I’ll always love a physically tangible book made of paper and other materials (nothing will ever replace that experience), I prefer the electronic variety.

I love the convenience of being able to download most books and store them on a single device. I don’t have to lug around heavy hardcovers and injure my shoulder in the process. Plus, from wonderfully weird science fiction titles to YA fantasy adventures, I have hundreds of books at my disposal on a device that weighs roughly 6.3 ounces. You can’t really get much better than that.

But why would I deliberately choose my Kindle over my iPhone? After all, the iPhone has its own Kindle app. That said, I’d rather read my vast library of titles on Kindle’s eyeball-friendly e-ink screen. The screen on my iPhone is just too harsh for my tender eyes.

I can take it anywhere

My Kindle Voyage weighs approximately 6.3 ounces, which is well under a pound. It’s light enough to slip into my purse and take it with me just about anywhere. Whether I’m on vacation or in the waiting room at my dentist’s office, I enjoy being able to pull it out and dive into whatever novel I’m currently reading. It’s almost always with me.

The portability factor is why I purchased a Kindle in the first place. Years ago before remote work was more commonplace, I used to take the train to the office. I’d pass the time riding Boston’s derelict trains by reading my Kindle and escaping reality for a while.

Sure, I can bring my iPhone on the train as well, but the Kindle is featherlight, so I don’t mind toting around both devices.

Begone, distractions!

Like most people, I’m usually tethered to my iPhone. That said, it can be a massive distraction and there are some days where I want to chuck the thing at a wall. It’s where I log into Slack, various social media accounts, browse the web, read the news, and so on. My Kindle is, for the most part, distraction-free because there’s no way to access those time-sucking apps.

This lack of access keeps me focused on the book I’m reading, which is perfect for my sensibilities. I often deal with racing thoughts and struggle to remain present as a result, so my Kindle helps keep me grounded. This device is truly worth its weight in gold.

It doesn’t give me a headache

Most devices with a screen emit blue light that disrupts your sleep and causes eye strain. Kindle e-readers can emit blue light as well, but my device has a warm light mode and it’s a godsend to those who regularly suffer from headaches (hi).

I’m very sensitive to blue light, so I have to take regular breaks from looking at my computer screen throughout the day. I also like to play video games and read before bedtime in my free time, so I’m more exposed to blue light than most. Thankfully, the warm light mode on my Kindle is much easier on my eyes, as it adds a pleasant yellow-orange tint to the screen. Kindle devices also use Carta screen tech, which is designed to mimic the reading experience of real-world paper and reduce eyestrain.