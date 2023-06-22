NZXT’s new gaming headphones and speakers are gorgeous

NZXT is a big name in cases and motherboards, well-known for its clean design aesthetics and high-quality materials. The company has been expanding into other PC hardware for the last year, including keyboards, mice, and even monitors. Its latest expansion is audio with the new Relay line, which starts with four products: a wired gaming headset, a set of bookshelf speakers, an add-on subwoofer, and a dedicated mixer to manage it all.

Like the Capsule microphone, the Relay line (spotted by KitGuru) looks the part of NZXT hardware, with smooth surfaces, sharp angles, black-on-white color schemes, and nary an RGB LED to be found. The Relay Headset matches the specs of most wired headsets on the market with 40mm neodymium drivers, a 20hz-40kHz response range, and a detachable cardioid microphone. Note that it uses a standard 3.5mm jack, not USB, probably because it’s designed to be used with the mixer. It’s available in black or white for a mid-range $100.

Speaking of the mixer, it’s about as good-looking as such things can be. The SwitchMix combines a headphone stand with a radial dial and a fade slider, with software able to control pretty much any audio level on your PC. The CAM software includes pre-mixed profiles for music, movies, voices, and several game genres, as well as the usual custom options, all compatible with DTT 7.1 for surround sound and 24-bit audio quality. Oh! There’s one particularly neat trick. It automatically switches between speaker and headset audio when you remove your headset from the stand. It’ll cost you a hefty $130 and it comes only in black.

The Relay speakers are making a play for the mid-range with a $250 price point and going with a classic full-analog setup. Audiophiles will note the silk dome tweeter and fiberglass woofer drivers, as well as the 80 watts of power. The bookshelf speakers come in black or white, with the 140-watt wired subwoofer (black only) as an optional upgrade for an extra $150.