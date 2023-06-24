Save more than $150 off a new-to-you Dell Latitude laptop

In the market for a new laptop? You don’t have to break the bank on a brand-new machine. Buying refurbished is a great way to save money on high-quality pre-owned tech that has been returned to the factory and fixed up to work like new. For instance, this refurbished 2018 Dell Latitude 5490 is 34% off right now.

Like other refurbished tech, this PC has been tested and certified to look and work like new through a process that includes functionality testing, basic cleaning, inspection, and repackaging.

The computer you’re getting is a business-oriented laptop that runs on an Intel Core i5-8350U processor and Windows 10 Pro for scalable, powerful performance, no matter what you’re working on. Built-in security features keep your data safe wherever you choose to work while 256GB of SSD storage gives you plenty of space for your most important files.

Grab a new-to-you Dell PC for a great price. For a limited time, you can get the Dell Latitude 5490 for 34% off $499 at just $329.99.

Dell Latitude 5490, 14″ i5-8365U 16GB, 256GB SSD Windows 10 Pro – Black (Refurbished) – $329.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.