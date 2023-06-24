This 4K camera drone is more than $150 off now

If you’ve ever wanted to get into drone piloting but you felt it was too expensive to justify the hobby, then you’ve come to the right place. For a limited time, we’re offering 64% off the Epic Flight™ S89 4K HD Drone.

This long-range, high-speed 4K camera drone is designed with a modular large-capacity body battery that’s easy to install and supports a significantly longer flight time than other drones on the market. It’s also stabler than other drones, with a smart hover function to stay solid during windy conditions and a 360º stunt roll to amaze and delight onlookers down below.

Of course, the 4K camera can capture high-quality images and videos as you fly with ease thanks to headless mode and one-key automatic return. With the companion app, you can take photos with the point of a finger and the included remote control allows you to go beyond the one-button beginner flying mode to navigate from greater distances.

Your drone piloting journey begins here. Right now, you can get the Epic Flight™ S89 4K HD Drone for 64% off $249 at just $89.99.

Epic Flight™ S89 4K HD Drone – $89.99

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.