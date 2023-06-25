Skoove makes it easy to learn the piano online, in your own time

When you were a kid, you probably had piano lessons at some point. Back then, it may not have seemed cool enough to stick with, but in adulthood, you might be wishing you had some musical skill. Well, it’s not too late.

Skoove is an innovative new way to learn the piano, trusted by more than one million people worldwide. This interactive program offers lessons for beginners, intermediate, and advanced players, utilizing artificial intelligence to recognize the notes you play and give you real-time feedback. The system learns your weaknesses and plans your next exercises, giving you a fully personalized plan to learn and practice notes, chords, and techniques.

Unlike the stuffy piano lessons of childhood, Skoove teaches you by focusing on playing your favorite songs. The library includes chart hits from the likes of John Legend, Coldplay, and Adele, as well as classical pieces from Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, and more.

Forbes writes, “Unlike various other music-learning apps, Skoove’s virtual guide takes the learner through each lesson, and provides real-time feedback that listens to the player as they practice.”

Find out why Skoove has earned 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.5/5 stars on the App Store. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to Skoove Premium Piano Lessons for half off $300 at just $149.99.

Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription – $149.99

Prices are subject to change.