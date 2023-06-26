Save $600 on this RTX-infused Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop

Gamers, you better listen up, as I’ve got a phenomenal laptop deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $799.99, which is a whopping $600 off. Not only does this laptop feature RTX graphics, but it’s also surprisingly lightweight at just 3.53 pounds. Plus, the textured lid and bone white color scheme are drop-dead gorgeous. What more could you ask for? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty then.

The Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Based on those specs, this machine should have no problem zipping through most modern titles on the Medium or High graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. It’s not the brightest display we’ve ever seen, but it should be able to produce smooth visuals.

This is a fantastic deal. I mean, $600 off? Come on!

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $799.99 at Best Buy