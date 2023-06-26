Home / Laptops
Deal

Save $600 on this RTX-infused Asus Zephyrus gaming laptop

This is an awesome deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jun 26, 2023 6:24 am PDT
Asus ROG Zephyrus
Image: Asus

Gamers, you better listen up, as I’ve got a phenomenal laptop deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $799.99, which is a whopping $600 off. Not only does this laptop feature RTX graphics, but it’s also surprisingly lightweight at just 3.53 pounds. Plus, the textured lid and bone white color scheme are drop-dead gorgeous. What more could you ask for? Let’s get into the nitty-gritty then.

The Zephyrus is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Based on those specs, this machine should have no problem zipping through most modern titles on the Medium or High graphics preset. The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. It’s not the brightest display we’ve ever seen, but it should be able to produce smooth visuals.

This is a fantastic deal. I mean, $600 off? Come on!

Get the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $799.99 at Best Buy

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes