This AMD-loaded HP laptop is swanky, lightweight, and $430 off

Chic as heck.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jun 27, 2023 7:15 am PDT
If you’re looking to pick up an affordable laptop for office work or personal use, you better stick around, as we’ve got a solid deal for you today. HP’s currently selling the HP Pavilion Aero laptop for just $499.99, which is a whopping $430 off. It’s part of the manufacturer’s fourth of July sale. This AMD-infused machine weighs just 2.2 pounds, making it the perfect travel companion. The silver color scheme is also modern and luxurious-looking. It’s the kind of laptop you wouldn’t mind taking with you to an important business meeting. Let’s dive in.

The Aero features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, and so on. The 13.3-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. That’s bright enough for general use tasks as well as office work. It also comes with a fingerprint reader for additional security.

This is a fantastic deal. That said, you better scoop this one up sooner rather than later, as it’s part of HP’s fourth of July sale.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

