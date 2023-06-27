This AMD-loaded HP laptop is swanky, lightweight, and $430 off

If you’re looking to pick up an affordable laptop for office work or personal use, you better stick around, as we’ve got a solid deal for you today. HP’s currently selling the HP Pavilion Aero laptop for just $499.99, which is a whopping $430 off. It’s part of the manufacturer’s fourth of July sale. This AMD-infused machine weighs just 2.2 pounds, making it the perfect travel companion. The silver color scheme is also modern and luxurious-looking. It’s the kind of laptop you wouldn’t mind taking with you to an important business meeting. Let’s dive in.

The Aero features an AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, and so on. The 13.3-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1200 and a maximum brightness of 400 nits. That’s bright enough for general use tasks as well as office work. It also comes with a fingerprint reader for additional security.

This is a fantastic deal. That said, you better scoop this one up sooner rather than later, as it’s part of HP’s fourth of July sale.

Get the HP Pavilion Aero laptop for $499.99 at HP