The beta for Ubisoft’s refreshed game launcher is now live

PC gamers love Steam as a game launcher—and for good reason. Viewing, managing, and adding to your massive game library is easy and straightforward. The same can’t be said about some of the launchers made by game publishers. Take Ubisoft, for example. No matter its name or iteration, the company’s software has long drawn apathy at best and actual hatred at worst.

Ubisoft recently unveiled a brand-new take on its launcher. With a fresh look and improved features, it’s a revamp that’s far more substantial than seen in previous years. And the beta is live now.

Ubisoft says the new interface should better match the company’s mobile companion app and in-game overlays for PC and consoles. Ubisoft

In its in-app announcement of the rollout, Ubisoft says it rebuilt Connect completely, calling the update the “biggest” in over a decade. Teaser images show an interface that looks much more like the Xbox app in Windows, with streamlined sidebars, icons offering more details, and better integration of Ubisoft+ subscription content in the games library. One big improvement: You can now see the download status of your games at a glance.

You can see more of the refreshed look in the announcement video, which also offers quick previews of social and streaming features in the app. If you’re eager to give it a try, you’ll have to wait for the beta rollout to reach you. Ubisoft says access is spreading “gradually” over the coming months. When it’s your turn, a toggle will appear in the app that lets you switch to the new interface.

During the beta, Ubisoft is welcoming feedback on the changes, which might help partially repair the company’s relationship with PC gamers. You’ll never escape Ubisoft’s launcher in order to play games like Far Cry, Rainbow Six Siege, and Assassin’s Creed on PC, but using it should feel less painful and you can help shape that outcome.