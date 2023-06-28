July 4th blowout! Save up to 50% on Dell laptops and monitors

Dell recently launched its fourth of July sale and we couldn’t be more jazzed over here at PCWorld. Whether you’re on the hunt for a luxurious 2-in-1 laptop or a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you can nab these items for up to 50% off. If you’re not sure where to begin your search, don’t sweat it. We combed through Dell’s website and rounded up the best deals available right now. That said, you better act sooner rather than later, as the summer sale is here for only a limited time. Read on to learn more.

Laptops

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which we’ve highlighted below, deserves its own call-out because it’s so versatile. You can swing the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet or prop it up like a camper’s tent for movie watching. It also weighs just 3.61 pounds, which is pretty lightweight.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U CPU/AMD Radeon Graphics/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD storage, $649.99 ($300 off at Dell)

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-12700H CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU/16GB of RAM/1TB of SSD storage, $999.99 ($350 off at Dell)

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop, Intel Core i7-1255U CPU/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD storage, $749.99 ($200 off at Dell)

Monitors

We’ve got a couple of solid offerings in the bulleted list below. However, the Dell G2723H gaming monitor is a real standout because of its high 280Hz refresh rate. That’s absolutely bananas! If you’re into intensive titles where every second matters, this monitor should provide buttery smooth visuals.