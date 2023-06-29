Save $80 on this powerful Shark robot vacuum

I’m not sure about you, but I loathe traditional vacuuming. When I’m not getting feet tangled up in the cord, I’m breaking my back lugging it around the house. That’s why I always recommend looking into robot vacuums, as they make cleaning your house a heck of a lot easier. If you’re looking to pick one up, Best Buy’s currently selling the Shark ION robot vacuum for $169.99. That’s a savings of $80. This vacuum is compatible with all floor types and has a maximum runtime of 120 minutes. That’s not too shabby, huh?

The ION features three brush types, easy voice controls, a one year warranty, and more. According to the manufacturer, the “Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.” You can even schedule cleanings with SharkClean, the companion app. The vacuum itself has cliff sensors, which prevent it from crashing down the stairs. My old robot vacuum went tumbling down the stairs once and it was an experience I’ll never forget.

This a great deal. Get it now.

