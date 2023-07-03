9 tips for preventing laptop theft during vacation

Listen, your laptop is at risk both on vacation and on business trips. There’s always a risk of losing the device or having it stolen, so to help mitigate risk, the laptop tracking experts over at Absolute Software have compiled nine tips for students, professional travelers, and vacationers. We’ve also included free tools and download tips.

1. Watch out: If the laptop is left unsecured, it should never be left unattended. So keep an eye on it, or lock it away.

2. Laptop locks: Although laptop locks can be torn out of their plastic casings and thus cannot rule out theft 100 percent, they are a good visual deterrent. In addition, forcible removal will attract the attention of people in the vicinity. If you’re looking for a good laptop lock, check out the Kensington N17, which is on sale for $19.99 at Amazon.

3. Camouflage: Transport laptops as inconspicuously as possible, preferably in a simple carrier bag or backpack. Don’t forget, however, that notebooks should still be adequately protected from knocks and falls.

4. Secure passwords: High-quality devices should always be protected with a complex password consisting of a combination of numbers. Passwords should also be changed regularly.

5. Efficient defence: Virus protection, encryption solutions, firewalls, VPN solutions, and anti-spyware protect against unauthorized access and the theft of personal data. Be sure to check out PCWorld’s roundup of the best VPN services.

6. Consistent backup: Often, the data stored on a computer is worth far more than the device itself. A regular backup can significantly minimize the risk of data loss due to theft or a defective system and the appropriate backup tools are available for free. If you’re in the market for such a service, check out PCWorld’s roundup of the best Windows backup software.

7. Only use legally purchased software: The use of hacked software and the multiple use of licences can not only lead to criminal charges, but also significantly increase your vulnerability to viruses, Trojans, and other malware.

8. Check insurance policies: Some insurance policies cover the costs of stolen computers, even if they were stolen outside the home.

9. Install stolen computer tracking and recovery software: If a laptop has been stolen, there is software that will track it down. Your options include both commercial software as well as the built-in Windows tracking function: To do this, log in here with your Microsoft account and then click on “Find my device.”

This article was translated from German to English, and originally appeared on our sister site, PCWelt.