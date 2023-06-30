Get Microsoft Office for a Prime Day-like price

When it comes to office software, Microsoft Office has reigned supreme for decades. However, it’s a bit on the pricey side for individuals or small business owners. Well, think again, because between 6/29 and 7/14, you can get Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for just $29.97 for life.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote; a complete suite to make practically any job easier. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows adds Publisher and Access into the bunch, giving you even more utility, while also giving you a streamlined, updated interface that’s optimized for the world of hybrid work. This bundle is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars from nearly 700 reviews.

Unlock new levels of productivity. Between 6/29 and 7/14, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for a huge discount, at just $29.97.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License – $29.97

See Deal

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License – $29.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.