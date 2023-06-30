Save up to 67% on PC laptops and desktops for HP’s July 4th sale

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop or desktop PC, you better stick around, as we’ve got a bunch of awesome deals on tap for you today. HP’s currently holding its fourth of July sale, which means you can save up to 67 percent on select products plus free shipping. Rad, right? If you’re in no mood to go looking for those “select products”, you’re in luck, as we did most of the heavy lifting for you. From powerful desktop towers to productivity laptops, as you’ll see below, we went ahead and assembled the best deals available right now. Read on to learn more.

Laptops

The pickings below are great, but we’ve got to call out the HP Omen Transcend laptop in particular. It’s powerful as heck (check out those specs!), which means it should have no problem zipping through most modern titles on the High or Ultra graphics preset.

HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 5 7535U CPU/AMD Radeon Graphics/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD storage, $499.99 ($430 off at HP)

HP Omen Transcend, Intel Core i7-13700HZ CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD storage, $1,199.99 ($500 off at HP)

HP Essentials, AMD Athlon Gold 72200U CPU/AMD Radeon Graphics/8GB RAM/128GB SSD storage, $279.99 ($220 off at HP)

Desktops

We’re big fans of desktop PCs here at PCWorld. They’re powerful, easy to upgrade, and the warranties can be worth it. If you’re strapped for cash, you should really consider picking up the HP Envy TE02-0250xt desktop tower, which is listed below. It has enough oomph to run most games on the Medium or High graphics preset and it’s over $500 off. You really can’t go wrong with that.

HP Envy TE02-0250xt, Intel Core i5-12400 CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU/8GB RAM/256GB SSD storage, $779.99 ($520 off at HP)

HP Envy TE02-0285tBundle DT, Intel Core i7-12700 CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD storage, $1,279.99 ($620 off at HP)

HP Omen GT15-0258Z, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD storage, $1,199.99 ($550 off at HP)

Accessories

The HP USB-C G5 dock is a simple one-cord setup, which helps keep your desk as organized as possible. It’s also universally compatible with non-HP laptops.