It’s here! Testing the first AMD laptop with USB4

Razer's new Blade 14, with a 7000-series AMD CPU, is the first Ryzen laptop we've ever seen with full USB4 support right out of the box.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Jul 4, 2023
USB4 on AMD-powered Razer Blade 14
Image: Adam Patrick Murray/Foundry

It’s been a long road, getting from there to here. “There” being full, official support for high-speed USB4 data transfers on an AMD-powered laptop, and “here” being the day that we can finally use it. Gordon’s finally got his hands on just such a laptop, the latest Razer Blade 14 with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. And it has USB4 support out of the box, no beta motherboard BIOS update required.

Testing commences, including a 10-gig Ethernet adapter (Thunderbolt 3), SanDisk G-Drive (Thunderbolt 3), OWC MiniStack hub with a 2TB M.2 drive mounted (Thunderbolt 4), a Razer Core X external GPU with an RTX 3080 (Thunderbolt 3 again), and (drumroll!) a pre-production ZikeDrive USB4 external enclosure. CrystalDiskMark is showing it almost immediately hitting the maximum 3.8Gbps read and write speeds, surpassing some of the fastest Thunderbolt 3 enclosures.

For more hands-on looks at the latest in laptops, be sure to subscribe to PCWorld on YouTube.

