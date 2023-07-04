It’s here! Testing the first AMD laptop with USB4

It’s been a long road, getting from there to here. “There” being full, official support for high-speed USB4 data transfers on an AMD-powered laptop, and “here” being the day that we can finally use it. Gordon’s finally got his hands on just such a laptop, the latest Razer Blade 14 with an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS CPU. And it has USB4 support out of the box, no beta motherboard BIOS update required.

Testing commences, including a 10-gig Ethernet adapter (Thunderbolt 3), SanDisk G-Drive (Thunderbolt 3), OWC MiniStack hub with a 2TB M.2 drive mounted (Thunderbolt 4), a Razer Core X external GPU with an RTX 3080 (Thunderbolt 3 again), and (drumroll!) a pre-production ZikeDrive USB4 external enclosure. CrystalDiskMark is showing it almost immediately hitting the maximum 3.8Gbps read and write speeds, surpassing some of the fastest Thunderbolt 3 enclosures.

