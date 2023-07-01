The smartest earbuds for summer are on sale at a Prime Day price

One of the greatest challenges of traveling is getting around your destination without speaking the language. MyManu offers an elegant solution to that problem with the truly wireless CLIK S earbuds. These ingenious earbuds pair with the proprietary translation app MyJuno to enable you to speak and write in 37 languages, allowing you to converse with more than two-billion people across the planet.

Rather than learn a new language from scratch, MyManu’s dual-sided CLIK buttons let you leisurely switch between enjoying your music in HD sound and translating in real-time whether you’re face-to-face with somebody or on the phone. It translates 1-on-1 or group conversation in real-time by speech or text, showing the translation on the app’s clipboard so you always understand what’s going on. Plus, with the phrasebook, you can save frequently used phrases for quick access later. And, of course, you can still answer calls and read notifications just like you would with other wireless earbuds.

Find out with the MyManu CLIK S translation earbuds were a CES Innovation Awards Honoree. Now through July 14, you can get them for 42% off $157 at just $89.97 — one of the best prices you’ll ever see.

