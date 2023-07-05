Don’t look for this on Prime Day: Office, Windows and 1TB of backup for $79.97

Let’s get right to the point: Prime Days isn’t the only place to find savings, especially if you’re looking for discounts on software. Deal Days are back again, and that means prices you can’t get anywhere else on bundles like The Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro & Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan, priced down to $79.97.

For those somehow new to these tools, that gets you access to both Microsoft’s flagship OS and its most popular software suite. Office Pro is packed with staples like Word, Excel, and Outlook, plus Teams for quick remote collaboration anywhere. That’s on top of secure cloud storage from Degoo that will ensure your work stays safe and accessible.

For a limited time, save on The Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro & Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan, on sale for $79.97.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro & Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan – $79.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.