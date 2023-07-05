Save over $1,000 on this AMD-infused Dell gaming laptop

Gamers, you better listen up. This laptop deal is so hot, it may very well singe off your eyebrows. Dell’s currently selling the Alienware m17 R5 for just $1,199.99, which is a savings of $1,150 (!!!). That’s a ton of moolah straight back in your pocket. Plus, this machine is an absolute powerhouse. Let’s get right into it.

The Alienware m17 R5 features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Basically, it should have no issues blasting through most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. It could even be used for resource-heavy content creation tasks, too. The 17.3-inch display is also massive, which is ideal for immersive experiences. It has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 360Hz, and a response time of 1ms. That’s not too shabby!

This is fantastic deal, a real gem among the sand dunes. You better swoop in now because this deal may not last very long.

Get the Alienware m17 R5 for $1,199.99 at Dell