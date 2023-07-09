Best Prime Day deals on Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hubs

Amazon Prime Day offers an opportunity to find the best deals on Thunderbolt docks, a powerful, pricey accessory to expand your PC’s capabilities. USB-C hubs and dongles, thankfully, offer a cheaper alternative. Either way, we’ve hunted down the best deals in both categories for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which runs July 11 and 12.

We’d expect that Amazon will limit its best deals to Prime members, so consider signing up for the free 30-day trial. We’ve collected the best deals from Amazon as well as other retailers to present the best I/O bargains on Thunderbolt docks and USB-C hubs. We’ll also explain why we chose our deals below, and offer additional buying advice. Let’s be clear: Thunderbolt docks rarely go on sale, so any discounts are welcome.

Prime Day deals on Thunderbolt docks

We reviewed the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core (not the model that’s on sale) and really liked it. The Kensington SD2500T is the cheaper little brother of the Kensington SD5500T, a much-loved dock which offers more ports. Our review of the Plugable TBT3-UDZ awarded it the title of the “Cadillac of Thunderbolt docks” and an Editor’s Choice award.

Our review of the Anker Apex 777 dock revealed some shortcomings, but knocking 20 percent off the price certainly helps.

Prime Day deals on USB-C hubs, docks, and dongles

We haven’t reviewed the Wavlink docking station, but it supplies the capabilities of Thunderbolt via DisplayLink, a compression technology we’ve been impressed with. There are tons of ports, but no laptop charging. It’s at the price we’ve hoped these devices would achieve, though. The Hiearcool and Anker hubs are similar, but Anker is a more familiar name that includes an 18-month warranty.

What to look for when buying a Thunderbolt dock or USB-C hub

Though we consider a Thunderbolt dock and a USB-C hub to be two separate product categories, they share similarities. Both use a USB-C output from your laptop. The difference is that some laptops use this port as a generic USB-C port, and others route the high-speed Thunderbolt 3 or 4 protocol through the USB-C socket. The former allows for typically 10Gbps of throughput, useful for USB keys, external storage, and perhaps an external display.

Thunderbolt (either Thunderbolt 3 or Thunderbolt 4) allows for 40Gbps of throughput, designed for high-speed external SSDs and multiple displays. Our roundups of the best USB-C hubs and the best Thunderbolt docks explain further in much greater detail.

Put simply, USB-C hubs and dongles are relatively cheap, rarely climbing over $60. Prime Day is an opportunity to pick up a USB-C hub with inputs for USB expansion, Ethernet, SD cards, and more for very little — all ports that your laptop might lack. Just don’t go too crazy: All of the devices that the USB-C connects to will transfer data over the same 10Gbps port. That’s fine for a keyboard, mouse, and a hard drive which will power on, send data, and turn off. But sending a fire hose of simultaneous Ethernet, storage, and display data won’t work. You’ll need a Thunderbolt dock (and a laptop port) instead.

Thunderbolt docks require more care. Here, consider what you want to do: connect a pair of 4K displays with HDMI? Look for Thunderbolt docks with a pair of HDMI ports. DisplayPort connections will work, but you’ll need a cheap intermediary cable. Thunderbolt docks have historically been in short supply, so this is an opportunity to pick up a pricey accessory at a discount. However, they’re almost a must for a home office.