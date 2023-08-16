Alienware’s OLED ultrawide, the best gaming monitor, gets a rare $200 discount

If you’ve been waiting for a deal on a high-end OLED gaming monitor, and missed this awesome deal the first time it appeared around Amazon’s Prime Day, you’re in luck: It’s back. The Alienware AW3423DWF, one of the first OLED ultrawides on the market and the singular best gaming display you can buy today, has a deep discount right on Dell’s site. Normally $1100, the Alienware OLED is on sale today for just $899.99, which also makes it the first OLED gaming monitor we’ve seen to go for under a grand. Notably, it’s cheaper (and wider) than the wave of 27-inch, 240Hz OLEDs hitting the streets these days.

The AW3423DWF is also the cheaper of Alienware’s 34-inch OLED monitors, though “cheaper” is a relative term in this case. The 3440×1440, 0.1-millisecond curved panel is ever so slightly slower at 165Hz versus the 175Hz of the Alienware AW3423DW (note the missing F), and it’s rated for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro instead of Nvidia’s GSYNC, which requires extra hardware. Other than that and some black plastic, the two screens are identical, complete with double DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, four USB ports, a headphone jack, and a little RGB lighting in the rear for the bling factor. For a full breakdown of this monitor (and the differences between it and the $1300 original model), check out PCWorld’s review.

Unlike some other early OLED monitor deals, this is a new model, not refurbished. It comes with a 3-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in for the whole period (a particular point of concern for some of these early gaming designs).

Simply put, this monitor is among the best of the best, and today, you can get it at a rare, steep discount. Don’t miss out if you’ve been considering making the luxurious leap to OLED gaming.

Get the Alienware 34-inch OLED Ultrawide Monitor for $899.99 at Dell