Alienware’s OLED ultrawide monitor is under $900 before Prime Day

A lot of you are probably holding on to your pennies, hoping to find some dramatic savings during next week’s Prime Day smorgasbord. But if you’ve been waiting for a deal on a high-end OLED gaming monitor, there’s no need to wait any longer. The Alienware AW3423DWF, one of the first OLED ultrawides on the market and one of the best gaming displays available in general, has a deep discount right on Dell’s site. Normally $1100, the Alienware OLED is on sale today for just $899.99, which also makes it the first OLED gaming monitor we’ve seen to go for under a grand.

The AW3423DWF is the cheaper of Alienware’s 34-inch OLED monitors, though “cheaper” is a relative term in this case. The 3440×1440, 0.1-millisecond curved panel is ever so slightly slower at 165Hz versus the 175Hz of the Alienware AW3423DW (note the missing F), and it’s rated for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro instead of Nvidia’s GSYNC, which requires extra hardware. Other than that and some black plastic, the two screens are identical, complete with double DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0, four USB ports, a headphone jack, and a little RGB lighting in the rear for the bling factor. For a full breakdown of this monitor (and the differences between it and the $1300 original model), check out PCWorld’s review.

Unlike some other early OLED monitor deals, this is a new model, not refurbished. It comes with a 3-year warranty that covers OLED burn-in for the whole period (a particular point of concern for some of these early gaming designs). It’s likely that Dell will keep this deal going through Prime Day, or until its supplies run out, whichever happens first. That being the case, you might want to get an order in early if you’re ready to make the jump to OLED. But if it’s still a little rich for your blood, we also have plenty of other monitor deals in our pre-Prime Day roundup.

Get the Alienware 34-inch OLED Ultrawide Monitor for $899.99 at Dell