Best early keyboard deals for Amazon Prime Day

It’s safe to say that PC fans are living in the golden age of keyboards. Since mechanical designs came back into fashion we’re awash in an incredible variety of styles, capabilities, customization options, and price points. And naturally, Amazon’s smorgasbord of deals on Prime Day will have more than a few of them available at steep discounts. Most of these will require an Amazon Prime account (which you can get free for 30 days if you don’t have it already), but competitors like Best Buy will join in the bargains, too.

But why wait? Retailers all over the web, Amazon included, are already ramping up the discounts well in advance of the actual Prime Day(s), July 11 and 12. Here are the best deals we’ve been able to find from all over, handily separated into standard and gaming mechanical models, as well as a selection of other boards.

Early Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals

Cherry MX 1.0 TKL, basic wired design with red switches and white backlight, $33.99 (60% off at Newegg)

Havit KB487L, compact design with num pad and PBT keycaps, $38.69 (23% off at Amazon)

Redragon K632 Pro, low-profile wireless Bluetooth/2.4GHz, 60% layout, RGB lighting, hot-swap switches, $46.99 (15% off at Amazon)

Skyloong SK96, optical switches with O-ring, num pad, hot-swap sockets, artistic print, $46.19 (39% off at Amazon)

Early Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

Logitech G Pro keyboard, TKL layout with clicky blue switches and RGB lighting, $71.90 (45% off at Amazon)

Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE, full-sized wired with PBT keycaps and Cherry switches, $74.99 (32% off at Best Buy)

Corsair K70 RGB Pro, Cherry switches, 8KHz wired polling, magnetic wrist-rest, $119.99 (29% off at Amazon)

Razer Huntsman Mini, 60% wired with optical “clicky” switches and RGB, $99.99 (18% off at Best Buy)

Razer BlackWidow V3, full-sized wired with green Razer switches, RGB, and wrist rest, $99.99 (30% off at Best Buy)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed, 65% layout with RGB lighting and dongle/Bluetooth connection, $109.99 (40% off at Best Buy)

Razer Blackwidow V3, same keyboard as above with a Halo Infinite green theme, $69.99 (50% off at Amazon)

Corsair K70 Pro Mini Wireless, 60% size with Cherry MX speed switches and hot-swap sockets, $119.99 (30% off at Best Buy)

Redragon K617 Fizz, 60% layout, wired, RGB lighting, red switches, $38.99 (22% off at Amazon)

Glorious GMMK keyboard TKL, hot-swap sockets, RGB lighting and white theme, $58.75 (15% off at Amazon)

Early Prime Day deals on other keyboards

Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard, super-slim with Bluetooth, $39.99 (42% off at Newegg)

Logitech KM470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo, compact num pad layout, $40.99 (18% off at Amazon)

Logitech MX Keys Mini, super-slim triple-device 60% board with white lighting, $86.99 (13% off at Best Buy)

Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard, full-sized design with split and curved deck, $44.99 (25% off at Best Buy)

Adesso Tru-Forme Media 3150 Wireless, split ergonomic with built-in trackball, $49.99 (38% off at Newegg)

SteelSeries Apex 3 RGB, membrane keys, full-size layout, RGB, and wrist rest, $24.98 (50% off at Amazon)