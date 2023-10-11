Best keyboard deals for October Prime Day

It’s safe to say that PC fans are living in the golden age of keyboards. Since mechanical designs came back into fashion we’re awash in an incredible variety of styles, capabilities, customization options, and price points. And naturally, Amazon’s smorgasbord of deals on Prime Day will have more than a few of them available at steep discounts.

Amazon’s second multi-day sales extravaganza of the year isn’t yielding the same kind of discounts as the first. Even so, there are some particularly deep discounts on gaming models, so now’s a good time to buy if you’ve been waiting for a deal or you’re hunting for gifts. You should also check out our overall top picks for mechanical keyboards and PC gaming keyboards.

Best Prime Day deals on mechanical keyboards

For pure typists, the high-priced Drop keyboards in various sizes are a good deal, filled with high-quality components and ready to be customized. But if that’s too rich for your blood, the Royal Kludge M75 is probably the best deal of the lot. It offers a generous discount on a board packed with features, including dual wireless and hot-swap customizability. Logitech’s offerings are solid, though we’ve seen these discounts before, and Keychron might have the best deal on any mechanical board for this sale.

Best Prime Day deals on gaming keyboards

Razer probably takes the win from this lot of gaming keyboards, with nearly $100 off its top-of-the-line Huntsman with adjustable analog switches. But there are some great deals to be had from Asus, HyperX, and SteelSeries if you’re looking for something small and portable. Those who want the absolute best deal should check out Redragon, with a hot-swap, customizable board (oddly rare for gaming designs) that’s cheaper than even an entry model from more high-end brands.

Best Prime Day deals on other keyboards

If mechanical boards of any kind just aren’t your thing, then Logitech’s MX Keys is about as good as it gets, even if its discount is a bit lacking. For the absolute deal-hunters out there, a basic wireless mouse and keyboard from Logitech for 20 bucks can’t be beaten. If you’re gaming on a budget, you can get a similar deal (sans wireless, but you didn’t want that anyway, gamer) with an MSI keyboard and mouse bundle for just a few bucks more.