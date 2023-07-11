Best keyboard deals for Amazon Prime Day

It’s safe to say that PC fans are living in the golden age of keyboards. Since mechanical designs came back into fashion we’re awash in an incredible variety of styles, capabilities, customization options, and price points. And naturally, Amazon’s smorgasbord of deals on Prime Day will have more than a few of them available at steep discounts. Most of these will require an Amazon Prime account (which you can get free for 30 days if you don’t have it already), but competitors like Best Buy will join in the bargains, too.

Retailers all over the web, Amazon included, are already offering up discounts for Prime Day(s), running between July 11 and 12. Here are the best deals we’ve been able to find from all over, handily separated into standard and gaming mechanical models, as well as a selection of other boards. You should also check out our overall top picks for mechanical keyboards and PC gaming keyboards.

Prime Day mechanical keyboard deals

As usual, Keychron sits right at the top of our recommendations, with discounts offered throughout their line. DROP’s CTRL board is a good starting point if you want a premium, ultra-customizable design, while Epomaker and Skyloong offer much of the same features at a much lower price. Cherry’s MX 1.0 is a good choice if you just need a basic, all-around quality mechanical board.

Prime Day gaming keyboard deals

There are tons of gaming boards to choose from, but for my money, I’d go for the SteelSeries Apex Pro with its adjustable keys on the high end, or Redragon’s diminutive Fizz on the low end. For a tiny travel board, Rzer’s Blackwidow V3 Mini is unlikely to get cheaper any time soon, with the Asus Falchion being a solid alternative if you like a little protection (and don’t need Bluetooth).

Prime Day deals on other keyboards

If you’re not in need of a mechanical board, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is hard to beat — it’s basically the PC version of Apple’s Magic Keyboard, but better. Those who need a split ergo design should check out the Adesso Tru-Forme, which includes a trackball right where your thumbs rest. The SteelSeries Apex 3 isn’t a mechanical board, but it is the best deal in gaming boards at the moment. And I personally recommend the Redragon K585 if you want separate gadgets for gaming and typing.