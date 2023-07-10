If you’re asked to change your Razer password, this might be why

Razer is investigating a potential data breach that may have affected everything from its user database to its source code, while reportedly requiring all users to reset their passwords, according to a report.

A user has begun selling what he claims to be access to the “database, source code, encryption key, etc.” security analysts FalconFeedsio reported via Twitter. Razer then responded, saying that the company had been “made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating.”

We have been made aware of a potential breach and are currently investigating. — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) July 10, 2023

According to Bleeping Computer, which dug further into the story, the screenshots indicate that the potential hack includes email addresses of users, anti-cheat code, Razer Gold balances, and more.

It’s unclear whether the hacker has indeed obtained access that the hacker’s claims are valid. However, Bleeping Computer said that it’s confirmed that user sessions are being reset and that users are also being asked to change their passwords. Razer doesn’t appear to have posted any messages inside its support forums, and it has yet to comment further on its social media accounts. Company representatives have not responded to PCWorld’s requests for comment by press time.

If you are having problems accessing your Razer account and are being asked to change your password, it’s possible that this is why.