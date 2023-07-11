Home / Accessories
Deal

Save $500 on Samsung’s curved 4K gaming monitor for Prime Day

This deal is straight-up ridiculous.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 11, 2023 2:00 am PDT
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7
Image: Samsung

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and ready to party. Are you ready for it? If you’re in the market for an immersive curved monitor for those late night gaming sessions, you better strap in, as we’ve got an amazing deal on tap for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor for just $499.99, which is 50 percent off of the original $999.99 price tag. Holy cow.

The 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 features a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Whether you’re playing a first-person-shooter or watching an epic fantasy movie, visuals should be buttery smooth. The Samsung Gaming Hub grants you instant access to various streaming services as well as cloud gaming. And let’s not forget about AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. This technology syncs up your monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU, resulting in smooth gameplay.

This is a fantastic deal. Get it now before it’s gone.

Get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor for $499.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes