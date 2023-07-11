Save $500 on Samsung’s curved 4K gaming monitor for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and ready to party. Are you ready for it? If you’re in the market for an immersive curved monitor for those late night gaming sessions, you better strap in, as we’ve got an amazing deal on tap for you today. Amazon’s currently selling the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor for just $499.99, which is 50 percent off of the original $999.99 price tag. Holy cow.

The 43-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 features a resolution of 3840×2160, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Whether you’re playing a first-person-shooter or watching an epic fantasy movie, visuals should be buttery smooth. The Samsung Gaming Hub grants you instant access to various streaming services as well as cloud gaming. And let’s not forget about AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. This technology syncs up your monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU, resulting in smooth gameplay.

This is a fantastic deal. Get it now before it’s gone.

Get the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 monitor for $499.99 at Amazon