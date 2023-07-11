Prime Day deal: Save over $1,000 on this AMD-infused Dell gaming laptop

Amazon Prime Day has entered the building, folks. That means there’s no better time than now to find the greatest deals. If you’re a hardcore gamer, you may want to stick around, as we’ve got a delicious deal for you today. Dell’s currently selling the Alienware M17 gaming laptop for $1,199.99 at Dell, which is a savings of a colossal $1,150 (!!). That’s a phenomenal price right there, especially given the specs. Let’s point the magnifying glass on the details then, shall well?

The Alienware M17 gaming laptop features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. That’s a good amount of power, so this laptop should be able to smoothly run most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The display is also quite large at 17.3-inches, which is perfect for those who want to see as much as they can. It has a resolution of 1920×1080, a refresh rate of 360Hz, and a response time of 1ms. The display should produce buttery-smooth visuals (at least it should with that speedy refresh rate).

This is a phenomenal deal. In fact, it’s so good that we don’t expect it to last long. You best swoop in before it’s gone.

Get the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop for $1,199.99 at Dell