Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro plus get lifetime access to MS Office Pro and 1TB cloud storage for just $80

In the world of remote work, you probably want your personal computer to go the extra mile even if you have a company computer. That means ensuring you have the right software to take on what may come your way. If your PC is lagging behind the times a bit, then this Deal Days offer hits the sweet spot.

Now through July 14, you can upgrade to Windows 11 Pro plus get lifetime access to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and a 1TB cloud backup plan from Degoo for just $79.97, a savings of hundreds of dollars on a bundle you won’t find on Amazon.

Windows 11 Pro has been re-designed for the world of hybrid work, with an easier-to-use and more customizable interface than ever. It’s loaded with new security features and built to be as optimized for a graphic designer as it is for a data analyst.

Microsoft Office Pro includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access to give you everything you need to effectively work from home—without any recurring fees or subscriptions to deal with.

Finally, Degoo gives you 1TB of cloud backup to organize your digital life. That’s more storage space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined.

Give your PC a comprehensive upgrade for one price. Now through July 14, get all three programs for just $79.97.

The Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows + Windows 11 Pro & Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan – $79.97

See Deal

Prices subject to change.