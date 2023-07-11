Free books! Get a free Kindle Unlimited trial on Prime Day

Few things bring as much bliss as a good book. It’s just you, the story, and plunging into a whole other world for hours at a time. And thanks to Amazon Prime Day, Prime members can get a whole three months of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service for free—even if you’re a previous Kindle Unlimited subscriber.

A Kindle Unlimited subscription unlocks access to more than 4 million books, which includes unlimited listening to audiobooks that are part of the catalog. Select digital magazines like Consumer Reports and Popular Mechanics are available, too. You can read as much as you like, though you can only have 20 books or magazines checked out at a time. (It’s easy to return them and immediately check out something new, though.)

After this free trial ends, Kindle Unlimited costs $12 per month. However, you can cancel your subscription at any time—and if you do, you’ll still get the full three months.

If you want a deeper dive into Unlimited, we gave it a spin back in 2019, and the catalog has only grown since then. While new bestsellers are still slower to join the lineup, books published by Amazon’s imprints often become available immediately. And there are still many, many other titles to try.

For the whopping price of free, it doesn’t hurt to give Kindle Unlimited a shot. You might find at least a few new favorite books among the piles and piles awaiting you, ready to help you leisurely while away time on the beach or by the pool.

Get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free