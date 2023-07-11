This luxurious Asus 4K OLED laptop is 30% off for Prime Day

From pool noodles and car seats to powerful laptops and desktop towers, Prime Day has steep discounts on just about anything and everything. If you’re on the hunt for a luxurious laptop with a 4K OLED touch display and powerful hardware, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Asus ZenBook Pro 15 OLED for $1,049.99, which is a massive savings of $450. That’s a fantastic price for a laptop with a touch-enabled OLED screen, especially at 2160p. Let’s take a closer look because this deal is just too delicious to pass up.

The Asus ZenBook Pro 15 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HZ CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. That’s a good amount of power right there. It should be able to handle some casual gaming, office work, photo editing, general use, and so on, and be especially well suited for creative professionals. The OLED touch display is rather spacious at 15.6 inches, and it has a resolution of 3840×2160 as well as a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The picture should be both vibrant and crisp, making it ideal for photo editing tasks.

This is a phenomenal deal. That said, we’d recommend hopping on it sooner rather than later. It’s just too good.

