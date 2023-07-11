The best Thunderbolt dock you can buy is $60 off for Prime Day

If you want to boost your productivity on a laptop (especially a slinky super-slim model), adding some extra ports and external monitors is essential. And there’s no better way to do it than with Plugable’s 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock. Not only is it our number one pick in the Thunderbolt dock roundup, it’s on sale for Prime Day: a whopping $60 off, for a final price of $199.96. That’s $100 off the original price, too.

This simple-looking but impressive dock boars easy-to-reach USB-A, SD and MicroSD card slots, and a headphone jack on the front, in addition to a secondary USB-C port. Around back you get five more USB ports, double HDMI and double DisplayPort for dual 4K displays, gigabit Ethernet, and the primary USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port for up to 40 gigabits of data transfer and 96 watts of charging. That should be enough for almost any modern laptop.

The dock looks pretty slick too, melding into any desktop setup in vertical or horizontal mode. It’s hard to get much more capability from a Thunderbolt dock without moving to a full external graphics card setup…and that’ll run you quite a bit more in terms of price. The deal is marked as today only, so get an order in quickly if you’re sure you want it.

