This 300-hour PC gaming headset is $50 off for Prime Day

I’ve been using HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset for about a year, and dang me if this thing isn’t magic. I don’t know how else it lasts for months and months on a charge — I think I’ve only plugged the thing in twice since I bought it. HyperX rates the battery at 300 hours, and as far as I can tell, they’re not lying. Normally $200, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is $50 off for Amazon Prime Day.

The headset uses a straightforward design with a slick aluminum frame in anodized red-on-black, with big, comfy ear cups, all the better to use for hours at a time. Physical volume controls and a dedicated mute button are all you get on the headset itself, but the boom mic is removable if you’re not the chatty sort. The connection is 2.4GHz, USB dongle only — no wired or Bluetooth. That’s probably part of the proprietary battery-saving magic.

The Cloud Alpha Wireless is compatible with DTS Headphone X spatial audio, but as a standard stereo set with 50mm drivers, it should with whatever 3D audio system your PC can pump out. It’s also compatible with the PS5, but not the Xbox. There’s a reason this one has become an instant hit with the gamer crowd, so if you’ve been waiting, pick one up while it’s on sale.

Get the Cloud Alpha Wireless headset for $150 on Amazon