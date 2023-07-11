This 300-hour PC gaming headset is $50 off for Prime Day

I’ve been using HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless headset for about a year, and dang me if this thing isn’t magic. I don’t know how else it lasts for months and months on a charge — I think I’ve only plugged the thing in twice since I bought it. HyperX rates the battery at 300 hours, and as far as I can tell, they’re not lying. Normally $200, the Cloud Alpha Wireless is $50 off for Amazon Prime Day.
The headset uses a straightforward design with a slick aluminum frame in anodized red-on-black, with big, comfy ear cups, all the better to use for hours at a time. Physical volume controls and a dedicated mute button are all you get on the headset itself, but the boom mic is removable if you’re not the chatty sort. The connection is 2.4GHz, USB dongle only — no wired or Bluetooth. That’s probably part of the proprietary battery-saving magic.
The Cloud Alpha Wireless is compatible with DTS Headphone X spatial audio, but as a standard stereo set with 50mm drivers, it should with whatever 3D audio system your PC can pump out. It’s also compatible with the PS5, but not the Xbox. There’s a reason this one has become an instant hit with the gamer crowd, so if you’ve been waiting, pick one up while it’s on sale.