Score this RTX-loaded gaming PC for just $880 on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here and with it comes oodles of discounts. Seriously, you’ll find juicy deals on everything from baby clothes to desktops. If you’re interested in the latter, you best stick around. Amazon’s currently selling the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop PC for $879.99, which is 20 percent off of the original $1,099.99 price. This mid-sized tower comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU as well as fun RGB lighting fans and a minimalist chassis. Overall, it’s a solid package for 1080p gaming at a great sale price.

The Skytech Blaze 3.0 features an Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 500GB of NVMe SSD storage. That’s enough oomph for playing most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. According to the manufacturer, this tower can hit 60 + frames-per-second at 1080p, and that’ll climb higher — much higher — in games that support Nvidia’s vaunted DLSS technology. As for airflow (nothing is worse than a gaming desktop PC with bad airflow), the mesh case and the three RGB Dual Ring fans should keep things nice and cool.

This is a fantastic deal, especially for under $1,000. If you’re on a tight budget, then the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop PC is definitely worth considering.

Get the Skytech Blaze 3.0 gaming desktop PC for $879.99 at Amazon