This is the single best Thunderbolt dock deal on Prime Day

The Belkin Connect Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is what many people want: a simple, straightforward Thunderbolt dock that supports a pair of displays — and for as little as possible. If that’s true for you, you need to grab this Prime Day deal: this Belkin Thunderbolt dock is half off on Amazon, or $99.99.

Let’s be clear. The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core won an Editors’ Choice award from PCWorld for a good reason: It was simple and straightforward, without all of the multiple bells and whistles that distinguish other docks. But it’s also an older Thunderbolt 3 dock, which means that retailers want to phase it out for something better. So buy this dock before it’s gone.

Here’s what you’ll get. As we explain in our roundup of the best Thunderbolt docks (where Belkin’s dock is a runner-up for our best budget pick), Thunderbolt 3 offers the same speeds as Thunderbolt 4, over the same connector. This square little dock includes the essentials: both HDMI and DisplayPort connectors, plus Ethernet and a pair of USB-A ports to plug in a keyboard and mouse. The only thing it lacks is a power brick, so you’ll have to run your existing USB-C charger through its input port. All that saves you money.

Put simply, this is among the best Prime Day deals for Thunderbolt docks ever. After years of shortages and supply chain hiccups that raised prices, we’re finally seeing genuine sales. Grab this one before it’s gone.

Get the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core for $99.99 on Amazon