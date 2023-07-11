Deal

Every Apple Watch Series 8 is a staggering $120 off for Prime Day

Every variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 gets a rare discount on Amazon today.
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jul 11, 2023 8:24 am PDT
If you’re in need of a smartwatch and you use an iPhone, there’s really only one choice out there. Loathe as a PC fan is to admit it, the Apple Watch really can’t be beaten when it comes to capability and longevity. And if you’re in the market, you’re in luck, because Amazon is taking 30 percent off all models of the Apple Watch Series 8 today. That’s unheard-of, and means you can get a 41mm GPS model for as little as $280.

Here are the links to discounted models for today:

The Apple Watch Series 8 features an always-on display, 50 meters of water resistance, 18 hours of battery life, and the latest S8 processor. It can sense your heart rate, blood oxygen level, skin temperature, and even altitude, and it’ll take an ECG in just a few seconds. You can bump up to the cellular model if you want to take a run or a bike ride without your phone, and of course, all models are compatible with Apple Pay. Various colors and watch bands are available, too.

Get an Apple Watch Series 8 starting at $280 on Amazon

