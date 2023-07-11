Samsung’s T7 Shield, the best portable SSD you can buy, is 53% off for Prime Day

You know what’s even better than snagging the best high-performance portable SSD around? Snagging the best high-performance portable SSD around for over half off. Samsung’s vaunted 1TB T7 Shield is on sale for $74.99 during Amazon Prime Day, a whopping 53 percent off its standard $160 price.

Don’t miss out on this deal if you need portable storage. The Samsung T7 Shield sits atop our list of the best external drives thanks to its absolutely searing performance speeds. It also offers IP65 ratings against particulate matter and water spray, making it an especially good option for out in the field.

“There aren’t many 10Gbps SSDs that will top the Samsung T7 in performance,” we said in our review. “This is another great portable drive from Samsung, and highly recommended.”

Amazon Prime Day ends soon. You don’t want to let this especially juicy deal disappear. For even more options, include internal drives galore, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Prime Day SSD and storage deals.

