Best laptop charger deals for Prime Day July 2023

If you’re looking for a new or spare charger for your laptop, phone or other device, Prime Day is here to help you save money. Prime Day is a two-day deal event (Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12) that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members, and if you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.
Below is a carefully curated list of the best charger deals we’ve found on Amazon. If you want more details on all the chargers we rate highest, see our roundups of the best laptop chargers.
Best Prime Day laptop chargers deals
- Ugreen 200W USB-C Desktop Charger, 6-port 200W GaN desktop charger, $129.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- Anker GaNPrime 65W USB-C Charger, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger, $38.99 (35% off at Amazon)
- Ugreen 65W Nexode 3-Port GaN USB-C Charger, Compact Foldable USB-C Wall Charger with 3 ports, $29.99 (40% off at Amazon)
- Nekteck 65W USB-C Charger, 1-port GaN II wall charger with 6.6ft Cable, $24.79 (38% off at Amazon)
- Anker 747 150W GaNPrime Charger, 4-Port Compact Foldable GaN USB-C Charger, $74.99 (32% off at Amazon)
- Ugreen 65W Charging Station, 7-in-1 USB-C Power Strip with 6ft Extension Cord, $43.36 (46% off at Amazon)
FAQ
Should you buy a wall or desktop charger?
A wall charger plugs straight into your wall-mounted power socket, while a desktop charger features a longer cable that means the charger itself sits away from the socket.
While wall chargers can have multiple ports—both USB-C and USB-A—desktop chargers usually boast more ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time.
What wattage charger do you need?
Check the required wattage of your laptop and other devices. A small laptop may require as little as 30W, although we usually recommend at least 45W. A medium-sized laptop will likely require at least a 65W charger, and larger laptops need near 100W to stay working while you charge their batteries.