Best laptop charger deals for Prime Day July 2023

From 65W USB-C wall chargers to 200W desktop chargers, Prime Day offers some great discounts on laptop chargers
Simon Jary
By Simon Jary
Contributing writer, PCWorld Jul 11, 2023 9:05 am PDT
If you’re looking for a new or spare charger for your laptop, phone or other device, Prime Day is here to help you save money. Prime Day is a two-day deal event (Tuesday July 11 and Wednesday July 12) that’s exclusive to Amazon’s Prime members, and if you’re not a Prime member, you can get it for free by signing up for the 30-day trial.

Below is a carefully curated list of the best charger deals we’ve found on Amazon. If you want more details on all the chargers we rate highest, see our roundups of the best laptop chargers.

Best Prime Day laptop chargers deals

FAQ

1.

Should you buy a wall or desktop charger?

A wall charger plugs straight into your wall-mounted power socket, while a desktop charger features a longer cable that means the charger itself sits away from the socket.

While wall chargers can have multiple ports—both USB-C and USB-A—desktop chargers usually boast more ports so that you can charge multiple devices at the same time.

2.

What wattage charger do you need?

Check the required wattage of your laptop and other devices. A small laptop may require as little as 30W, although we usually recommend at least 45W. A medium-sized laptop will likely require at least a 65W charger, and larger laptops need near 100W to stay working while you charge their batteries.

, Contributing writer

Simon was Editor of Macworld from the dark days of 1995 to the triumphant return of Steve Jobs and the launch of the iPhone. His desk is a test bench for tech accessories, from USB-C and Thunderbolt docks to chargers, batteries, Powerline adaptors and Fitbits.

