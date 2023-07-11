These beloved bookshelf PC speakers are an unbeatable $84 on Prime Day

If you’ve spent any time on a desktop “battlestation” forum, you know the Edifier R1280T, by sight if not by name. It’s the go-to pick for high-quality bookshelf speakers on a budget, a mainstay of excessive desk setups across the internet and real world. Including my excessive desk setup, where these bad boys have been a mainstay for almost five years. A good deal at the standard price of $120, the R1280T set is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to an unbeatable $84.

The R1280T is fairly old-fashioned as speakers go, with a 2.0 setup, two RCA inputs, some basic controls on the right, and an IR remote. But with four-inch primary drivers, 13mm tweeters, and 42 watts of power, it can absolutely blast even a large office full of high-quality sound. It even includes removable grilles for easy cleaning. This set has been sitting pretty in the #1 spot on Amazon’s bookshelf speaker section for years, and for good reason.

If you need more features, the R1280DBs set with Bluetooth and optical input is also available with a 30% discount. But for anyone with a standard desktop PC setup (or a laptop and/or dock with a headphone jack), this bookshelf set is all you need and then some. Get an order in quickly if you want it — the R1280T tends to go out of stock whenever it’s on sale.

Get the Edifier R1280T bookshelf speaker set for $84 on Amazon