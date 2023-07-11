Home / Entertainment
These beloved bookshelf PC speakers are an unbeatable $84 on Prime Day

The Edifier R1280T is a go-to pick for PC gamers on a budget, and today it's an even better deal.

By Michael Crider
Jul 11, 2023
If you’ve spent any time on a desktop “battlestation” forum, you know the Edifier R1280T, by sight if not by name. It’s the go-to pick for high-quality bookshelf speakers on a budget, a mainstay of excessive desk setups across the internet and real world. Including my excessive desk setup, where these bad boys have been a mainstay for almost five years. A good deal at the standard price of $120, the R1280T set is 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, bringing the price down to an unbeatable $84.

The R1280T is fairly old-fashioned as speakers go, with a 2.0 setup, two RCA inputs, some basic controls on the right, and an IR remote. But with four-inch primary drivers, 13mm tweeters, and 42 watts of power, it can absolutely blast even a large office full of high-quality sound. It even includes removable grilles for easy cleaning. This set has been sitting pretty in the #1 spot on Amazon’s bookshelf speaker section for years, and for good reason.

If you need more features, the R1280DBs set with Bluetooth and optical input is also available with a 30% discount. But for anyone with a standard desktop PC setup (or a laptop and/or dock with a headphone jack), this bookshelf set is all you need and then some. Get an order in quickly if you want it — the R1280T tends to go out of stock whenever it’s on sale.

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

