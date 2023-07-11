This tiny Asus ROG gaming laptop is just $850, and a PCWorld Editor’s Choice

If you need gaming power in a teeny tiny package, you can’t go wrong with the Asus ROG Flow X13. This 13-inch, Ryzen-powered ultraportable got a PCWorld Editor’s Choice pick when it debuted in 2021, and it’s been a mainstay of our laptop roundups ever since. To compete with Prime Day, Best Buy is offering an insane discount on the latest model: $750 off, bringing the sticker price down to just $849.99.

For a nearly 50 percent discount, you get the latest Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a respectable (if not exactly top-of-the-line) RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The rest of the machine is no slouch, either, with a 1920×1200 16:10 touchscreen featuring 500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, the better to see every single frame of your game.

If you need more powah, the ROG Flow X13 is compatible with Asus’ proprietary ROG XG Mobile docks, which can boost external graphics with various flavors of add-on GPUs. These are basically custom eGPU setups, but they’re small enough to fit in a backpack if you’re on the road. The Flow X13 can also be user-upgraded with more storage, but you’ll need to find a tiny 30mm M.2 drive, like this one.

Get the Asus ROG Flow X13 for just $850 at Best Buy