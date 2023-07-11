The best 4K Windows Hello webcam is 40% off now

The Logitech Brio 4K Ultra HD webcam ranks among our favorite webcams for a reason: It combines Windows Hello with superb 4K resolution for everyday calls. Even better: It’s 40 percent off for Prime Day.

The Logitech Brio 4K is 40 percent off for Prime Day, on sale at Amazon for $119.95. The webcam is so good that we’ve included it in two separate roundups: our list of the best webcams, and a smaller, more focused roundup of the best Windows Hello webcams. In the latter list, the Brio 4K ranks as the best overall Windows Hello webcam, period. Want more? Read our Logitech Brio 4K review.

The Brio 4K was clearly ahead of its time — this webcam is seven years old, and its 4K resolution had niche appeal. Many video services didn’t even support 4K. Now they do. But you might think that the best part about this webcam is its Windows Hello webcam, which includes a depth sensor to log you in quickly using your face as your password. Now you can log into your PC in a snap.

Rivals have also begun offering 4K webcams, too, but Logitech has responded by lowering its price to keep ahead of the pack. Now Prime Day is here, and Logitech has slashed prices further to keep shoppers buying.

Buy the Logitech Brio 4K Ultra webcam for $119.95 on Amazon