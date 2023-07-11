Snag Microsoft 365 for your whole family for less than $5 a month

Microsoft 365’s subscription can be well worth the cost. Though Office is a signature feature, you get more than just productivity software with it. It can provide tons of value—especially if you sign up for the family version. And right now, you can pay just $70 for a 15-month Family subscription and a $20 Amazon gift card during Prime Day. That’s an effective price of $50 for the plan, or just $3.33 per month.

At the normal price of $100 for a 1-year subscription (or $8.25 per month), a Microsoft 365 subscription already is worth the cost. You naturally get access to all Office apps (and always the most current version)—that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, as well as heavy-hitters like Access and communication tools like Teams. In addition to PC, you can download apps for Office on iPhones, Android, iPads, and Mac, and each person on your plan can use Office apps on up to five devices at a time.

The subscription also includes 1TB of cloud storage per user—not a shared pool—for up to six people. Arguably, this benefit is the plan’s killer feature. Other cloud storage services (like Dropbox) don’t offer that much storage, much less such a low family price. Microsoft even throws in Skype minutes, too—each family member gets 60 minutes per month for calling mobile phones and landlines.

Both new and existing Microsoft 365 Family users can take advantage of this deal, too. The only catch? Existing users ideally should already have their Microsoft 365 account managed through Amazon. (It can get a little weird and complicated otherwise.) If that’s you, buying this deal should stack on top of whatever time you still have left in your plan (and you can buy more than one code, too).

If you’re a new user, be aware that when you sign up, your Microsoft 365 account will be managed through Amazon, which means you won’t be able to later take advantage of discounted codes through other retailers while your account is still active through Amazon. Auto-renew for a yearly plan will also be turned on automatically. (You can disable that.)

But on the whole, this deal is smoking—and it’s not the only one that we love right now. Be sure to check out all of our Amazon Prime Day coverage as soon as you can, too. The deals run through July 12, but they can sell out before the event’s over.

