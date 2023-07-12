Get this everyday 1080p HP monitor for just $129 on Prime Day

If you’re on the hunt for a solid everyday monitor this Prime Day, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the HP M27h monitor for $129.99, which is 43 percent off of the original $229.99 price. The 1080p resolution is clear enough for day-to-day use as well as office work and it’s made of sustainable materials. What more could you ask for? It’s an IPS monitor too, which typically has better color and wider viewing angles. Let’s jump into the details then.

The 27-inch HP M27h features a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 75Hz. The AMD FreeSync will help provide smoother visuals, as it’s designed to sync up the monitor’s refresh rate with your GPU’s. It also has built-in dual speakers, which is perfect for listening to music. As for connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.2, one HDMI 1.4, and one VGA. Generally speaking, this monitor tics off a lot of boxes, making it a good option for most people — especially at this rock-bottom price.

You better jump on this deal now, though, as Prime Day is quickly coming to a close.

Get the HP M27h monitor for $129.99 at Amazon