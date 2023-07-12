Prime Day deal: Nab an RTX-loaded Asus ROG gaming PC for $999

It’s no secret that I’m a massive fan of pre-built gaming desktop PCs. They’re upgradable and relatively affordable, and if you’re not confident building a gaming PC from scratch, then the pre-built route is the way to go. Amazon’s selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming pc for just $999.99, which is 30 percent off of the original $1,429.99 price. This machine comes loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and plenty of firepower to go with it.

The Asus ROG Strix G15 features an Intel Core i7-12700F CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB Of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. You should be able to zip right through most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset at 1080p resolution. You can store a ton of games on this machine thanks to the massive SSD. This PC also has two isolated air chambers, which helps keep things nice and cool, especially where the power supply unit is concerned.

This is a phenomenal deal, especially because Asus tends to charge a steep premium for ROG hardware. Act fast if you’re interested, because Prime Day deals end in mere hours.

Get the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming desktop PC for $999.99 at Amazon